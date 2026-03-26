West Suburban Hospital ‘temporarily’ closing down patient care

West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park announced Wednesday, March 25, it is “temporarily” closing in-patient care and its emergency room and is furloughing staff due to a lack of financial resources.

The closures impact both the main medical center campus on Austin Boulevard at Erie Street and the office campus on Lake Street in River Forest.

The Oak Park Fire Department was informed Wednesday that the hospital’s emergency room was no longer accepting ambulances, and that walk-in patents were no longer accepted after 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Resilience Health CEO Manoj Prasad is blaming the hospital’s electronic medical records system with failing to keep up with patient billing, resulting in drastically curtailed revenues.

The Wednesday Journal in Oak Park is reporting that Prasad emailed the health system’s staff Wednesday morning, informing them that the hospital will also “furlough many colleagues” due a lack of money to cover its payroll.

West Sub, Prasad said in his email, “has survived on around 10 percent to 15 percent of our normal income.”

The closure appears likely to last for several months at least. Prasad called the repairs “a manual and tedious process” that is showing results. “However, it will take months of focused hard work to get there,” he said.

The closure is just the latest in a series of developments since the hospital was purchased by Prasad and a partner in 2023. They include loss of its residency program accreditation, serious maintenance problems, failed safety inspections and several lawsuits, including demands for payment from essential vendors. The hospital has also fallen behind in its repayment of $71 million in debt to the State of Illinois

Oak Park village officials said they are actively monitoring the situation and “remain in communication with West Suburban Medical Center’s leadership and the Illinois Department of Public Health.”

“My heart goes out to every patient, family member and employee affected by this news,” Oak Park Village President Vicki Scaman said in a statement posted on the village’s website. “Losing access to a hospital, even temporarily, is frightening, and we recognize that for many in our community, West Sub wasn’t just the closest option, it was their only option.”

Prasad told the Wednesday Journal that he has sought outside funding to keep the hospital up and running, including grants, but has been unsuccessful.

Any financial life raft West Sub may eventually secure in its quest for economic stability will not come from the county. In January, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said flatly “I would say frankly that this is a state responsibility.”

“Cook County as a public health system cannot be responsible for adding to our portfolio every struggling safety net hospital,” she said. “My responsibility is to assure that the system we have in place is as strong as possible and as viable as possible, and taking on other struggling safety net (hospitals) challenges the viability of our system.”