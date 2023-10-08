Westchester man charged in Home Depot scam

A Westchester man faces multiple charges in a scheme that has cost Home Depot $6 million.

Thomas McNeal, 62, of 1446 Haase Ave., faces four counts of theft/authorized control of between $500 and $10,000, in connection with the scam.

Member of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, working in cooperation with the Chicago Police Department’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force, arrested McNeal on Sept. 19 outside his residence.

The charges each carry a sentence of five to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Chicago police said McNeal was identified as a participant in a large-scale scheme to commit retail thefts, depriving Home Depot of large amounts of property. The scheme was conducted through false sales tax returns in exchange for Home Depot store credit issued on gift cards.

McNeal allegedly would present a sales receipt from a 2020 purchase order. The order and receipt were assigned a specific bar code and number.

The order and receipt have been scanned through the Home Depot computer system and refunded more than 6,000 times since 2020, with a loss to Home Depot of more than $6 million.

Police said any refund following the first refund is a false store credit issued and constitutes retail theft.

McNeal would further claim to be sales-tax exempt and present a tax-exemption form which was the scanned through the Home Depot computer system, police said.

A Home Depot cashier, Sharon Dwyer, who is also charged in the case, would allegedly manually enter $900 and scan that amount onto each gift card, with multiple refunds being issued per visit.

Police said the original sales tax was $555.

McNeal was observed over several days conducting multiple refund transactions, according to members of the Organized Retail Crime Task Force.

Additionally, police said, Home Depot investigators monitored surveillance footage and transactions of McNeal being processed through the home-improvement store’s system in real time. They said between May 10 and May 12, McNeal conducted 14 felony transactions for a profit of $12,600.

Also charged in the case is Rosa Reynoso-Rodriguez, 34, of 1221 N. Rockwell St., Chicago. She has been charged with a continuing financial crime enterprise and theft/unauthorized conduct of between $100,000 and $500,000, both Class 1 felonies.

If convicted of either charge, Reynoso-Rodriguez would face four to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

The Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, in combination with the Organized Retail Crime Task Force, arrested Reynoso-Rodriguez as an alleged participant in the large-scale scheme to commit retail thefts.

Reynoso-Rodriguez was a cashier for the Home Depot at 2570 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, and would be presented with the certain 2020 sales receipt, according to police.

Between May 3 and May 10, video surveillance allegedly caught Reynoso-Rodriguez conducting five felony transactions for a total loss of $49,500.

Police said Reynoso-Rodriguez had a unique Home Depot identification number with a private log-in and password. Reynoso-Rodriguez allegedly scanned the same receipt 313 times as of May 11 for a loss to Home Depot of more than $281,700.

Chicago police arrested Reynoso-Rodriguez on July 31 at her residence.

Her arrest report noted that Reynoso-Rodriguez had $7 on her when taken into custody.