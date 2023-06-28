William ‘Bill’ Logan Jr. ‘elated, humbled’ by honorary street naming

Stormy weather this year stayed away and did not rain on the parade of people who attended the Honorary Street Naming Celebration for William ‘Bill’ Logan Jr. on June 24 in Evanston.

Last year, the party was postponed at the last minute when storms suddenly rolled in over Harbert-Payne Park at McDaniel Avenue and Nathaniel Place. But for 2023, Evanston blue skies and breezy temperatures at 84 degrees made the setting a picture-perfect Saturday in the park.

The party and street naming honored William ‘Bill’ Logan Jr., a legacy name in Evanston. The celebration included a formal program with podium remarks, a drum circle, more music and singing.

William ‘Bill’ Logan Jr. turned 91 last June 17.

According to https://www.billloganlegacy.com/about, in 1932, Logan was born in Evanston’s Community Hospital, was raised in Evanston’s fifth ward and was educated in the Evanston school system, graduating in 1951 from Evanston Township High School.

Logan played ETHS basketball, football, and baseball and was the first Black football captain, first Black homeroom president and first Black senior class vice president.

He earned a football scholarship to Western Illinois University when, after one year, he was drafted in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, and later was awarded military medals of honor. Logan joined the Evanston Police Department in 1957 and served there for 30 years.

Logan was selected to be Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s police bodyguard when King came to Evanston in the 1960s. The encounter inspired Logan to earn a college degree.

Logan rose through the ranks to become Evanston’s first Black lieutenant, captain, deputy chief and then chief of police. After retiring from the Evanston Police Department in 1987, Logan became director of safety at ETHS for 19 years.

In 1958, he co-founded The Chessmen Club of the North Shore, and in 1968, he co-founded the Fellowship of African American Men youth basketball program and was a coach. Logan and his wife Marcia (now passed) raised their family (with three children) in Evanston and the Saturday afternoon party took place two houses away on the same street where Logan maintains residency.

There were festive colorful balloons and tables set up to accommodate anyone wishing to attend. A picnic early supper was included along with games after the honorary street name was revealed.

“He’s overwhelmed by this,” said Logan’s son Gilo Kwesi Logan of Evanston. “It’s like, ‘Wait a minute, what’s going on? This is for me? Like all of this?’ and (I said), ‘Yeah, pop, this is for you, this is for what you’ve done, you know, we’re just kind of reciprocating it back to you,’ so he’s blown away.

“It’s definitely been a family affair,” Gilo Kwesi Logan said.

Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss spoke at the podium but also offered Bill Logan a personal message before making public remarks.

“Thank you for a lifetime of service, thank you for giving so much to this community,” Biss said in a shoutout to Logan.

“Thank you for being a really, really powerful example and lesson to all of us about what community is about and what public service is about.”

Evanston’s Honor Guard presented the flags before the program.

“Chief Logan was a groundbreaker,” said Jason Hays, Evanston fire captain and part of the honor guard.

With the assistance of loved ones, after an itinerary of tributes and ancestral acknowledgements, it was Bill Logan’s turn to step up on the stage. The man of honor addressed the audience via microphone while those dear to him held him close for the memory maker.

“Look at all of you, look at all of this,” Logan said. “What in the world did I do to deserve all of this?

“From the bottom and top of my heart, I thank each and every one of you for coming out on this beautiful day to honor me and what I tried to do to serve my community.

“I am elated, humbled, and my heart is filled with joy.”

After Logan’s remarks, Gilo Logan and Gilo’s wife Miah revealed they were adding the name of “Bill” to their youngest son’s extended name. “Happy Birthday” was then played back via loudspeaker as Bill Logan was wheeled into place under the street pole where paper still covered the honorary nameplate.

After a countdown, a long string was pulled to reveal the street sign, but then the line broke. With humor and a long wooden board to reach the top of the street pole, and to hearty applause and encouragement, the paper was gently nudged and pushed off the sign to reveal the words, “Honorary Street Name William “Bill” Logan Jr. Way”.

William “Bill” Logan Jr. offered a thumbs up after the sign was revealed.

“To the entire City of Evanston,” Bill Logan had said earlier on stage, “… I say thank you, thank you, thank you.

“May God continue to bless Evanston.”