Winning Lotto ticket sold in Homewood

An Illinois Lottery player in the South Suburbs won a Lotto Million 1 drawing – becoming a millionaire overnight.

The $1 million-winning Lotto ticket was purchased for the Monday drawing of Lotto Million 1. The ticket was purchased at South Gate Mini Mart, 18747 Dixie Highway, Homewood.

The winner purchased the Lotto ticket matching all six numbers in the Monday Lotto Million 1 drawing to score the $1 million prize. The winning numbers were: 3-8-10-14-31-38.

For the Monday drawing, more than 38,000 winning Lotto tickets were sold. This is the tenth million-dollar or larger prize won this year with Lotto.

South Gate Mini Mart will receive a bonus of 1 percent of the prize amount ($10,000) for selling the winning ticket.

Just a few years back, South Gate Mini Mart also sold a winning $750,000 Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week — Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. As well as the regular drawing, Lotto offers two additional drawings: Lotto Million 1 and Lotto Million 2. These are additional opportunities for players to match six numbers to win a $1 million prize.

Lotto tickets can be purchased in stores, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.

For information or to buy tickets online, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

Lottery officials advised players to set a limit and stick to it. Individuals must be 18 years of age or older to play. Game odds available at IllinoisLottery.com.

The Illinois Lottery, founded in 1974, has contributed more than $24 billion to the state’s Common School Fund in support of kindergarten through grade 12 public education in Illinois since 1985.