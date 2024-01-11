Winning Powerball ticket sold on South Side

No one won the $20 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, Jan. 3, but one Illinois Lottery player did net $500,000 in the drawing.

The winning Powerball ticket was purchased at the Jewel-Osco at 443 E. 35th St. in Chicago. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball, plus the individual added the game’s “Power Play” feature to win the prize.

Winning Powerball numbers in the Jan. 3 drawing were 30-31-38-48-68 and the Powerball was 8.

For selling the winning ticket the Chicago Jewel will receive $5,000.

In total, almost 13,000 winning tickets were purchased for the Jan. 3 Powerball drawing, netting nearly $700,000.

The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until ready to claim the prize. Winners have one year from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.