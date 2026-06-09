Winter Olympics have faded, but bocce is in full bloom

During the recent Winter Olympics in Italy, many watched a variety of sports seen only every four years, as well as a few new ones. For some viewers, the experience whetted appetites for sports other than traditional American ones such as football, baseball, basketball, hockey, and golf.

Those whose “other” sports interests include bocce are in luck. The semiprofessional Chicago Bocce League, featuring six teams including the Elmwood Park Eagles, launched Feb. 19, with games held at the Chicago Bocce Club (410 S. Paulina Ave., Chicago) on its newly completed, state-of-the-art courts. While the first season is in the books (see sidebar), the league will return for play in the fall.

The 2026 matches are available on demand on the league’s website (www.chicagobocceleague.com). The club also offers membership options to the general public.

Other league members are the Highwood Stallions, Fulton Market Butchers, Beverly Jacks, Bucktown Billy Goats, and Park Ridge Penguins. Elmwood Park Eagles players are Julian Batula, Anthony La Barbera, Anthony Martocci, Robert Bertoncini, Danko Dykyj, and Franco DeLuca. Practice team members are Kenny Daciolas and Anthony Sommesi.

Regular-season matches were held on Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings and afternoons. Playoffs featuring the top four teams were held in early April, and the championship match was held April 11.

Bocce Becomes a ‘Social Platform’

While the modern sport of bocce developed into its present form in Italy hundreds of years ago, leagues began forming in and around Elmwood Park about 10 years ago.

Martocci, one of the Eagles’ co-founders and players, estimates there are currently approximately 140 teams in the area, filling two parks nearly every night of the week.

“This resurgence has really revived the game in the Chicagoland area for a lot of us,” Martocci said. “Bocce has become very much of a social platform in Elmwood Park and the surrounding areas. Personally, I love the history of the game and the bocce community.

“The game translates to all people in all age groups and at any level of competitiveness you choose. In the Elmwood Park community, the game has an incredible social setting, which often includes theme nights, grilling, and many fun summer nights of gathering between old friends, people of the community, and beyond.”

Bocce is closely related to English bowls and what the French call “pétanque.” There is an ancestry to the sport with games having been played in the ancient Roman Empire. In addition to the U.S., where bocce is rapidly gaining popularity, the sport is played in western, southern, and southeastern Europe, especially in areas with a historical Italian immigrant population. As well as in South America, mainly in Argentina and southern Brazilian states.

A Look at the Rules

Bocce is played with eight larger balls and one smaller target or object ball called a pallina. There are four balls per team and they are made of a different color or pattern to distinguish the balls of one team from those of the other.

The game is played with two teams, with each team having one, two, three or four players. The Chicago Bocce League features three active players per team. A playing rotation is determined at the start of a game and is maintained throughout the entire game.

A game begins with a coin toss. The team that wins the coin toss can choose to either have the first toss of the pallina or the color of the balls they will use. To start a game, the pallina is rolled or tossed by a member of the team having won the coin toss.

A player can toss the pallina any distance, as long as it passes the center line of the court and stays within the boundaries of the court. In Chicago Bocce League play, side walls are live, but the back wall is only alive if the throw hits something else first, including another ball or a side wall.

If the player fails to toss the ball properly into play, a member of the opposing team will toss the ball into play. If the opposing team fails to properly toss the pallina into play, the toss reverts to a member of the original team.

The player tossing the pallina must deliver the first ball. If the ball lands outside of the boundaries of the court, that team must roll again until the first ball is put into play. Otherwise, that player steps aside and the opposing team will then deliver their balls until one of its bocce balls is closer to the pallina or has thrown all its balls.

Closest to the Pallina

The “nearest ball” rule governs the sequence of thrown balls. The side whose ball is closest to the pallina is called the “in” ball and the opposing side the “out” ball. Whenever a team gets “in,” it steps aside and allows the “out” team to deliver. The other team throws until it gets its ball closer to the pallina.

This continues until both teams have thrown all their bocce balls. After both teams have exhausted all their balls, a frame is over and points are awarded. The game resumes by teams throwing from the opposite end of the court. The team that was awarded points in the previous frame begins the next frame by tossing the pallina into play.

All balls must be thrown underhanded, but they can be thrown forehand or backhand, with the latter providing a backspin. “Pointing” is rolling the ball, while “shooting” is throwing the ball forward, trying to replace or disrupt balls. “Volo” describes a ball launched through the air with the intent of connecting with a ball on the fly.

A team has the option of rolling, tossing, bouncing, etc., its ball down the court, provided it does not go outside the boundaries of the court or the player does not violate the foul line.

The foul line is used to deliver all balls down the court with the intent of getting a ball closer to the pallina, knocking the opponent’s ball away from the pallina, or hitting the pallina so that it ends up closer to your team’s ball.

Out of Bounds

Any ball that goes outside the boundaries of the court is considered a dead ball and is removed immediately from play until the end of a frame. If the pallina is knocked outside the boundaries of the court during play, the frame ends with no points awarded and a new frame is started.

“Some throws are offensive in nature and some are defensive, and knowing when to use which one separates the good players from the great ones,” Martocci said.

At the end of each frame, points are awarded. Only one team scores in a frame. One point is awarded for each ball that is closer to the pallina than the closest ball of the opposing team. If the closest ball of each team is the same distance from the pallina, no points will be awarded and the pallina returns to the team that delivered it.

Only balls which are distinguishably closer to the pallina than any of the opponent’s balls are awarded points. All measurements should be made from the center of the pallina to the edge of a bocce ball. Games in the Chicago Bocce League are played to 12 points with the first team reaching 12 points being the winner of a game, and matches are best two out of three games.