Woman attacked; businesses burglarized in Grand Central

Chicago police are warning residents of the city’s Grand Central (3rd District) neighborhood about crimes that have occurred in the area, including the attempted criminal sexual assault of a woman.

The attack happened at 1 a.m. May 16 in the 1900 block of North Keystone. The victim, a 36-year-old woman, was walking on the sidewalk when an offender approached, displayed a knife, and threatened to sexually assault her.

The offender threw the victim to the ground, kicked, and punched the woman, and cut one of her arms with the knife, causing small lacerations. He then fled in an unknown direction.

He was described as a black man, 35-45 years old, 5 feet 6 inches to 5-8 tall, 150-170 pounds, with an afro. The offender was in all black clothing and black combat boots.

Police offered the following tips to avoid being the victim of a sexual assault:

Call 911 to report any suspicious people or activity.

Walk in pairs.

Do not talk to strangers or approach unknown vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Travel in well-lit and populated areas.

Anyone with information about the incident or offender should call the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area 5 at 312-746-6554. Anonymous tips can be submitted at cpdtip.com.

Police said there have also been numerous business and residential burglaries, and robberies in the Grand Central area since March

In the business burglaries — all on East 71st Street — offenders entered by throwing an object through the glass of the front entrance and removed items. In one incident, an offender was seen fleeing in a red vehicle.

Business burglaries occurred:

At 3 a.m. March 28 in the 2100 block of East 71 st Street

Street Between 6 p.m. April 3 and 6 p.m. April 4 in the 1800 block of East 71 st

At 11:54 p.m. April 4 in the 1600 block of East 71 st

At 10:22 p.m. April 29 in the 1600 block of East 71 st

At 5:20 a.m. May 2 in the 1900 block of East 71 st

At 4:29 a.m. May 19 in the 1600 block of East 71st

The offenders were described as black men, 30-35 years old, 5-10 to 6-0 tall, 190-200 pounds, with medium brown complexions.

Police offered these tips to business owners to avoid a burglary and how to react, if burglarized:

Keep the perimeter of your property well lit.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

Keep doors and windows secured.

Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks.

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for detectives.

Make an agreement with neighbors to watch each other’s business.

If a burglary victim, do not touch anything and call police immediately.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information.

Residential burglaries were also reported in the neighborhood in April and May. Burglaries occurred at:

12:30 a.m. April 28 in the 1500 block of East 75 th Street

Street 5 p.m. May 5 in the 1400 block of East 71 st Place

Place 12:23 p.m. May 18 in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn Avenue

Two robberies also occurred in the Grand Crossing neighborhood during May. In both incidents, offenders approached victims, produced a handgun, and demanded property.

The robberies were at:

1 p.m. May 8 in the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue

4:05 a.m. May 15 in the 7200 block of South Euclid Avenue

The offenders in the robberies were described as black men, 18-30 years of age, 5-6” to 6-0 tall and 120-180 pounds. One offender had dreadlocks; the other had short hair.

Police offered the following tips to residents:

Be aware of the crimes and alert neighbors.

Pay attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

Do not leave car keys in the vehicle.

Do not leave a vehicle running and unattended.

If burglarized or robbed, call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people, including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information about any of the burglaries or robberies, or the offenders should call the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area 1 at 312-747-8380.

