Woman charged in baby’s death

A Chicago woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 5-month-old boy in November on the city’s West Side.

Tamyra Anderson, 20, a resident of the 1500 block of South Millard Avenue, faces two felony charges, including first-degree murder.

Anderson is scheduled for a detention hearing Saturday in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

She was arrested Thursday on the 1500 block of South Millard.

Police said Anderson was identified as the offender responsible for the death of a 5-month-old boy.

The boy was found unresponsive Nov. 21 on the 1500 block of South Millard in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

The boy later died from his injuries.

Police said the suspect was placed into custody and charged.