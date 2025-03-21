Woman charged in fatal CTA platform shooting

A Chicago woman has been charged with fatally shooting another woman Tuesday night on a CTA platform.

Tiara Lee-Roberts, 28, a resident of the 4900 block of West Rice, was charged with two counts of murder in connection with the incident.

She is scheduled for a detention hearing today in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Lee-Roberts was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 1400 block of West 63rd Street.

Police said she was identified as the offender, who two hours earlier, shot and killed 30-year-old Kamari McMillen on the Red Line CTA platform on the first block of West 69th Street.

According to police, Roberts and McMillen became engaged in a verbal altercation shortly after 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on the Red Line platform.

Police said Roberts produced a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

McMillen sustained a gunshot would to the neck and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she was initially listed in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.