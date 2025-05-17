Woman charged with failing to report fatal Chicago accident

A 29-year-old Chicago woman has been charged in connection with an accident that killed a 76-year-old man on the city’s Far South Side.

Nyamca Tolefree, a resident of the 6500 block of South Artesian Street, has been charged with a felony count of failure to report an accident that resulted in death and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol. She was also issued citations alleging a driver carrying alcohol, failure to exercise due care and failure to reduce speed.

She was scheduled to appear today in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago for a detention hearing.

The Area 1 Priority Response Team arrested Tolefree shortly before 10:35 p.m. Tuesday on the 2700 block of West Columbus Avenue. Police said she was identified as the offender who, just over an hour earlier, was driving while intoxicated on the 7000 block of South Western Avenue in the city’s Beverly neighborhood.

Police said Tolefree fatally struck a 76-year-old man crossing the street.

Tolefree fled the scene, but was located a short time later, according to police.

She was placed into custody and subsequently charged.