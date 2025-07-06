Woman charged with killing boy, injuring other kids

A Chicago woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 4-year-old boy on the city’s Northwest Side.

Wendy Tolbert, 45, a resident of the 3600 block of West Palmer St., is charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of aggravated arson and five counts of aggravated battery.

She was scheduled for a detention hearing today at Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Members of the Chicago Police Department arrested Tolbert shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday. She was identified as the offender, who less than 30 minutes earlier, fatally stabbed a 4-year-old boy with a knife and critically injured a 13-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood, police said.

The suspect was also identified as the offender who set a fire when people were present on the 3600 block of West Palmer, according to police.

The suspect was placed into custody and charged accordingly.