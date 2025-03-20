Woman fatally shot on CTA platform

A woman was fatally shot Tuesday night on a CTA platform.

The unidentified woman, between 25 and 35 years old, became engaged in a verbal altercation with a female offender shortly after 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on the Red Line platform on the first block of West 69th Street.

The offender produced a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing the scene.

Police said the victim sustained a gunshot would to the neck and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where was initially listed in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Area 1 detectives said they are speaking with a person of interest.

No charges had been filed as of press time.