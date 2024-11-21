Woman killed, detective injured on city’s Northwest Side

A woman was killed and a Chicago detective injured in an incident Tuesday on the city’s Northwest Side.

The off-duty detective assigned to the Area 4 Detective Division viewed a stabbing in progress shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 5600 block of West Leland Avenue in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood.

Police said the detective intervened and fired shot in the direction of the offender.

The victim of the stabbing died at the scene.

The detective was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the offender in the incident, who initially fled the scene, was found dead inside a vehicle on the 5500 block of West Leland.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, with the cooperation of the Chicago Police Department, is investigating specifics of the incident, including the comprehensive use of force.

According to CPD, the officer involved in the shooting will be placed on routine administrative duties for a minimum period of 30 days.