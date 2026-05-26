Woman killed in hit-and-run crash on South Side

A 64-year-old woman was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run accident on Chicago’s South Side.

The woman was a passenger in an SUV traveling northbound shortly after 2:40 a.m. Sunday on the 6900 block of South Stony Island Avenue in the city’s Grand Crossing neighborhood. A dark-colored sedan traveling eastbound on 69th Street struck the SUV.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Members of the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Detrice Wortham.

No other injuries were reported.

The Chicago Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the incident.