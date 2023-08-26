Women shot at Sox game

Two women were shot during the Chicago White Sox game against the Oakland Athletics on Friday, Aug. 25 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

A 42-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the leg; and a 26-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the abdomen.

The 42-year-old woman was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in fair condition.

The 26-year-old woman refused medical attention.

Upon receiving notification of the incident, Chicago police responded and deployed additional resources while coordinating with White Sox security “to maintain the safety of those who were in attendance or working at the game. At no time was it believed there was an active threat,” according to Chicago police.

Area 1 detectives are investigating the incident.