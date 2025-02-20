Woodridge man charged with possession of child porn

A Woodridge man has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Bryan Odwyer, 29, faces the Class 2 felony following an Illinois State Police investigation.

On Sept. 10, State Police initiated an investigation after learning that Odwyer was possibly possessing child sex abuse materials.

State Police said a search warrant executed on Odwyer’s electronics Jan. 31 revealed child sex abuse material.

Odwyer was taken into custody today and transported to DuPage County Jail for a detention hearing.

State Police provide resources for parents and the public to report crimes against children, and for survivors of sexual abuse.

Anonymous tips about child sex abuse materials can be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s tip line at www.cybertipline.com.

Resources for survivors of sexual abuse can be found at www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources.

If convicted, Odwyer faces between three and seven years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.