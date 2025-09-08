Worker charged in murder at Near South Side business

A Chicago man has been charged in connection with a murder at a Near South Side business.

Souleymane Diallo, 33, a resident of the 2700 block of South Prairie Avenue, faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Diallo was arrested shortly after 9:30 p.m. Friday on the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue. Police said he was identified as the offender who, minutes earlier, fatally shot a 31-year-old man at a business on the 1300 block of South Michigan.

Police said the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with Diallo, an employee at the business. The altercation became physical and Diallo pulled out a gun, according to police. During a struggle between the two, the firearm went off, striking the victim in the head, police said.

The victim was treated by Chicago Fire Department personnel, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

Diallo was placed into custody and charged.

Police said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Diallo is scheduled to appear Monday in Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago.

Area 3 detectives are investigating the circumstances of the incident.