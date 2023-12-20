Youths patrol aisles with deputies

While many of their peers filled shopping carts with video games, toys, clothes, sports equipment and food to make their holiday brighter, Jayla and her sibling opted for pots and pans for their mom.

“We haven’t gotten her Christmas gifts today, so we are going to get her something,” Jayla said as she checked out at the Shop with a Sheriff on Sunday, Dec. 17 at the Walmart Supercenter in Bedford Park.

Jayla and 41 other suburban children from the Cook County Sheriff’s Department’s summer camp program got to shop for Christmas presents at the 10th annual Shop with a Sheriff event. The Cook County Sheriff’s Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #4 sponsored the event.

Youths were able to get up to $100 in gifts for themselves and family members.

It was the second year that Deputy Marvin Edwards, a 28-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department, participated in the event.

“This event means a lot to me. When I was young, I was in public housing, Cabrini Green, and a man from the Jesse White Drum Corps took me to outings like this,” Edwards said. “It brings a tear to my eye thinking about it. I love this event.”

Cook County Undersheriff Marlon Parks said the event, now in its 10th year, is a way to give back to the community the department serves.

“It lets the kids see law enforcement in a different light and builds partnerships,” Parks said. “If we have relationships with them all the time they grow, it is better for everyone.”

He said he was impressed with the number of children who opted for gifts for others while shopping.

“I’m watching kids buy pots and pans for their mom and dad and things like that. It’s about giving. It’s about caring. We care for the community that we serve,” Parks said. “Yaa, we have to police the community, but we care. It shows that we care and that we put our pants on one leg at a time just like their mom and dad.

“Just to see these kids be able to make decisions and make choices and whatever they want, they choose. Some of the things they choose, you’re like, ‘Man they are not thinking about himself or herself. They are thinking about other folks.’ I saw one young lady with a gift. I was like, “What’s that?’ She said, ‘It’s for my cousin.’ That’s awesome. That’s awesome.”

“This is everything. Ten years running and hopefully, 10 years in the future we’re still here doing the same thing.”