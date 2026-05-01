$1.2 million in funds secured for potential commuter rail service to DeKalb

Bus service from DeKalb to Elburn continues to set records and a proposal to eventually extend Metra commuter rail service to the city has taken another step forward.

Ridership on the Route 12 bus link to the Union Pacific Metra station in Elburn established records for three winter months earlier this year, including a jump of more than 1,600 riders in February 2026 compared to February 2025.

The DeKalb Public Transit route, which makes a series of stops in DeKalb on the way to Metra’s West Line terminus near downtown Elburn, offers a connection to the western suburbs in Kane, DuPage and Cook counties as well as Downtown Chicago.

The service attracted 3,465 riders in January, 4,555 in February and 4,503 in March. The total of 12,523 riders for those months was nearly 4,000 more than the corresponding 2025 period.

Route 12’s full service schedule includes 15 weekday round trips between 5:30 a.m. and midnight, five on Saturday and five on Sunday. Service is reduced during Northern Illinois University breaks.

In addition to bus service, a separate effort continues to extend suburban commuter rail service to DeKalb.

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Naperville) recently announced that $1.2 million in federal funding will help DeKalb in development plans and an environmental analysis of an approximately 16-mile extension from Elburn.

“DeKalb is a major employment and education hub for our community, anchored by Northern Illinois University,” Underwood said in a statement announcing the funding. “NIU is the only Illinois public university without passenger rail access, and DeKalb has been without passenger rail service since 1971.”

Route 12 has operated since 2019 and monthly passenger numbers have grown from as low as double-digits in two months during the first year to a peak of 6,336 riders in October 2025.

Route 12 and other bus routes now overseen by the City of DeKalb has roots in the Huskie Line, a free service established in 1971 serving the NIU campus and surrounding areas and paid for by student fees.

In 2018 the Huskie Line merged with City of DeKalb bus operations, allowing for expanded regional service including employment centers near Interstate 88, shopping along Illinois Route 23 and the DeKalb County courthouse in Sycamore.

Other areas lacking passenger rail

Passenger rail service outside the Chicago area is typically handled via an extensive statewide Amtrak network. But communities like DeKalb, Rockford and Peoria have been without rail connections for decades, including a more than a half-century for DeKalb.

State officials announced that Metra trains would start serving Rockford by late 2027 as part of a $275 million Rebuild Illinois capital plan with scheduled stops in Elgin, Belvidere and Rockford.

Two daily round trips are planned between Rockford and Chicago ‘s Union Station on Union Pacific tracks. A one-way trip to Chicago would take an estimated two hours. The route currently ends at the Big Timber Road station west of Elgin.

A 2024 feasibility study called for restoration of service to the Peoria area, Illinois’ eighth largest city and the biggest without passenger rail. LaSalle-Peru, Ottawa and Morris could also gain service along the projected line to Chicago.

There is also an ongoing proposal to extend Metra’s Burlington Northern Santa Fe west line from Aurora into fast-growing Kendall County.