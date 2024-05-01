DeKalb residents can still take a plunge despite summer closure of Hopkins Park pool

DeKalb’s Hopkins Park pool has been a summertime diversion for generations of kids, families and even lap swimmers.

But not this summer.

The DeKalb Park District will temporarily shutter the 90-year-old facility for an $8.5-million renovation that is expected to extend its life for current and future users.

“Although the pool has evolved over the years, the aquatic facility footprint is nearly 90 years old,” the Park District reported on its web site. “With an aging infrastructure, a pool renovation is needed or the facility risks closing due to the continuation of expensive repairs.

“The District is ready to invest in our family-friendly aquatic facility for current and future generations to continue enjoying our aquatic amenities.”

A 2025 grand reopening is planned.

The district considered potential design concepts with prices ranging from $10 million to more than $16 million. In February, the board opted for a project costing up to $8.5 million.

Work to be done includes:

* A new pool entrance, renovation of existing locker rooms including new bathrooms, as well as lifeguard offices and storage rooms.

* New waterslides with new stainless steel pool walls and flooring for the 50-meter pool.

* A new concession area, furniture, fixtures, shade structure and pavilion.

An indoor pool at Huntley Middle School, 1515 S. Fourth Street, will remain open for Park District summer lessons.

In the meantime, what can residents do for some poolside fun?

Nearby possibilities have disappeared or are restricted. Sycamore’s community pool was shuttered in 2022 after officials determined that renovation restrictions and costs were too high.

The Kishwaukee Family YMCA, 2500 Bethany Road, DeKalb, devotes most of its pool time for lessons for children ages 6 months to teens, lap swimming most mornings and aquatics exercises for adults.

Northern Illinois University students have free use of the Anderson Hall pool while NIU staff and community members can purchase a pool membership. The summer fee for community membership is $35. Attendance times must be registered in advance.

Unstructured water fun is available with some planning and a reasonably short drive to Chicago’s suburbs or Rockford.

Some destinations within a 30-mile trip of DeKalb include Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center in Aurora, Splash Country Water Park in Montgomery, Sunset Pool in Geneva, Swanson Pool in St. Charles and Harold Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.

Also, in operation this summer are Stingray Bay Family Aquatic Center in Huntley and Turtle Splash Water Park in West Chicago.

Before making a road trip, check with the facility in advance. Non-residents typically pay a higher admission fee and operating times may vary.

More elaborate water parks are also within driving distance.

Yorkville’s Raging Waves, which bills itself as Illinois’ largest water park, opens on June 1 and features 32 water slides, a wave pool, three kiddie pool areas, a lazy river and 43 cabanas.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, Cherry Valley, has been a Rockford area fixture for 40 years. Owned by the Rockford Park District and operated by Six Flags, the location features 12 water slides and three pools.

St. Charles’ Otter Cove is owned and operated by the St. Charles Park District and is scheduled to open May 25.