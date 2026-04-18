DeKalb sees continued drop in violent crime: police

Investments in public safety continue to pay off for the City of DeKalb.

A 2025 annual report recently presented to the DeKalb City Council reported a 30 percent decline in violent crime from 2024 and a nearly 60 percent reduction over the past five years.

Increased personnel as well as community outreach were important factors credited in the report presented last month by DeKalb Police

“The DeKalb Police Department has set clear intentions and is determined to continue to drive down crime in the City of DeKalb,” wrote said Police Chief David Byrd in the report’s introduction.

“This trend of reducing crime has been consistent, and the DeKalb Police Department, with clear intentions, pledges to provide a safe community in which our residents can both flourish and safely raise their families.”

Byrd said public safety gains were achieved as DeKalb made a multi-year investment in public safety, increasing the number of sworn officers by 15 to a record 75.

The department also has 24 civilian employees and a $19 million budget.

Police also worked to strengthen relationships with the community through multiple activities such a the weekly Fun Jam events in local parks.

“That’s a united front. That’s truly how you reduce crime together,” Byrd said. “I talk about the unity bridge in DeKalb, which is building the bridge between the Police Department and the community. It has never been stronger.”

The report, presented to the City Council on March 23, shows offenses committed against another person were down 20 percent since 2021, including an 8.6 percent reduction from the previous year. Offenses further classified as violent crime have fallen 59 percent since 2021, and 30 percent from the previous year.

Looking deeper into the numbers, confirmed shots fired calls were down 84 percent since 2021, and crimes against property declined 32 percent in the same period.

DeKalb Mayor Cohen Barnes said he has seen the difference on the streets as he has gone on ride-alongs with officers over the past five years.

“I know it’s a team. We’re all cogs in the wheel, but you’re on the front lines,” Barnes told officers. “Thank you for the hard work. Keep it up. We’ve got more work to do, but what a difference a handful of years has made in this community.”

Barnes also complimented officers for the increase in traffic and ordinance citations issued as the department responded to community input, including concerns over speeding. Citations issued have increased 109 percent over five years to 3,906 last year.

The presentation included a salute to Deputy Chief Jason Leverton, who is retiring after 30 years of service. Leverton highlighted 2025 accomplishments in the Organizational Divisions:

Engagement at 513 community events by Community Support Services

Telecommunicators responded to 17,677 calls to 911

Five School Resource Officers promoted security and educating students

Social workers completed 1,695 social work service deliveries to residents

Patrol officers responded to 44,027 calls for service

Investigations Division assigned 451 cases

6,380 hours of training by sworn officers, 852 hours of training by civilian employees

3,600 items processed by Evidence Section

1,712 FOIA requests processed by Records Section

In 2026, the department plans to enhance a public safety camera system, allocate officers to a Traffic Unit to handle a variety of enforcement and education tasks and expand a Crisis Intervention Team associated with Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital and the DeKalb County Community Mental Health Board.

The 2025 annual report was dedicated to the late Jim Rhoades, who joined the DeKalb Police Department in 1971 as a patrol officer and later served as Detective. He retired as a sworn officer in 2002 after more than 30 years of service, and then just three days later rejoined the Department as a part-time Evidence Tech, where he served for another 23 years.

Rhoades died last year after 53 years of service. His family was presented with the dedication page at the Council meeting.