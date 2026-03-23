Democrats, Republicans both asking, “Where’s Harry?”

With one of the busiest, most heated and controversial primary seasons in recent memory now in the rear-view mirror, many people in Springfield on both sides of the political divide are asking the same question – where’s State Rep. Harry Benton (D-97th)?

The Illinois House reconvened on March 18, but Benton wasn’t there, heightening the interest of political types of all stripes for answers as to why House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch stripped Benton of his committee assignments and banned him from the Democratic Caucus in February, just weeks before the primaries.

Gabby Shanahan, the Republican candidate for Benton’s 97th House seat in the general election, immediately trolled Benton for his unexplained absence from Springfield.

“Simple question,” Shanahan says in her video, shot inside the Stratton Building. “Where is our representative, Harry Benton? Not here this week in Springfield. Still no answers from the Speaker, and I am down here demanding integrity, transparency and accountability for you all back home.”

The bad news for Benton got worse on March 17. People now know where Harry Benton won’t be and that is on the Democratic State Central Committee.

According to unofficial results Benton lost his bid to become a member of the committee from the 14th Congressional District.

In Illinois the 34 members of the Democratic State Central Committee are selected by primary voters every four years and serve a four-year term with a male and female each selected from each of the 17 congressional districts in the state. Republican State Central Committee members are selected by precinct committee members at a convention.

A review of uncertified county results found that Benton lost six of seven counties (winning only in Will County) to Wheatland Township Supervisor Michael Crowner. Benton serves a Wheatland Township highway commissioner.

At a time when Democrats are flying high and Republicans are in major disarray (Deputy Republican House Leader Norine Hammond, a 15-year House veteran, lost her primary to a Freedom Caucus-backed candidate) the possibility of a Democrat incumbent losing his House seat in November due to alleged personal misconduct has to particularly rankle Democratic leadership.

A House member the Chronicle spoke with on March 20 confirmed what a political website reported – that “Democratic leaders want Benton to resign from the House and not seek reelection in November.”

A member of the State Senate said March 20 that, while not in on discussions among House leadership, “my sense is there’s both a political issue and a personal failure issue.”

The person said Democrats “should be actively policing themselves. It would be a good look to push someone out for cause. We shouldn’t put up with this sort of thing.”

Benton has not responded to numerous requests for an interview.