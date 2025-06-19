Food Bank fills gap with free kids meals

With schools closed for the summer, the Geneva-based Northern Illinois Food Bank is once again stepping up to cover a meal gap for kids and teens across the area.

With no free or reduced-priced school meals available during summer, NIFB plans to serve up to 7,500 free meals across 13 counties through mid-August.

There are 146 meal sites in operation throughout the region offering breakfasts and/or lunches for children ages 18 or younger. The program continues through Aug. 15.

“Summer meals are a lifeline for families,” said Julie Yurko, NIFB president and CEO in a statement. “More than 4,000 schools in Northern Illinois participate in the National School Lunch Program, and over 1 million students — about 51 percent — rely on free or reduced-price meals during the school year.”

“When school is out, many of these children are at risk of summer hunger. That’s why we’re committed to ensuring every child has the nutritious food they need to grow, learn, and thrive all year long,” Yurko added.

Funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Summer Food Service Program, the meals are available at eligible sites, including parks, libraries, churches, schools, and community centers. Meals must be consumed on-site and are free, with no registration, identification or income requirements.

NIFB served an estimated 285,600 meals last summer.

All lunches follow USDA meal guidelines and include a grain, protein, milk, and two fruits or vegetables, ensuring kids receive balanced, nutritious meals to support their health and development. Some locations also offer enrichment activities like reading programs, games and outdoor play, helping kids stay active and engaged.

“During the school year kids go to school every day and they rely on the nutritious breakfast, nutritious lunches, the after-school programs,” Jessica Willis, NIFB’s Child Nutrition Program Manager in a Facebook video. “Then once school is out for the summer they might not know where to get those resources to have the nutritious that they need to thrive.

Walk-up summer meals sites in Northern Illinois are located in Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, McHenry, Ogle, Stephenson, Will, and Winnebago counties. Service dates and times vary.

Nearby locations include:

DeKalb County

Harvest Chapel, 72 S. County Line Road, Sandwich, breakfast/lunch from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Friday.

Welsh Park, First United Methodist Church, 651 Russell Road, DeKalb, lunch from 11:05 a.m.-12:40 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

DuPage County

Addison Public Library, 4 Friendship Plaza, lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Bensenville Community Public Library, 200 S. Church Road, lunch from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Ellyn Crossing, 400 Gregory Ave., Glendale Heights, lunch from 5:30-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Glen Hill Elementary School, 1324 Bloomingdale Road, Glendale Heights, breakfast 8-9:30 a.m., lunch 9:30-11:30 a.m., Monday-Thursday.

Izaak Walton Youth Center, 899 Jay St., Elgin, lunch from 11 a.m-1 p.m., snack 2-2:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Villa Park Public Library, 305 S. Ardmore Ave., Villa Park, lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday.

Kane County

APS Training Academy, 105 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, lunch from 11:45 a.m.-12:40 p.m., Monday-Thursday.

At Risk Mentoring, 1002 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora, lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Thursday.

Christ Community Church campus, 1900 College Green Drive, Elgin, lunch from 11 a.m.-noon, Monday-Wednesday.

Cornerstone Park, 1540 Mulberry Lane, Elgin, lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Lords Park, 205 Grand Blvd., Elgin, lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

McCarty Park, 350 E. Galena, Aurora, lunch from 11 a.m.-noon, Friday.

Plum Park, 337 Plum St., Aurora, lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Friday.

St. Francis Park, 277 Jefferson, Elgin, lunch from Monday-Friday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Lake County

Fox Lake District Library, 255 E. Grand Ave., lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, noon to 1 p.m.

The Bluffs, 577 S. Genesee St., Waukegan, lunch from 1-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Zion Benton Public Library, 2400 Gabriel Ave., Zion, lunch from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Thursday

Winnebago County

African-American Resource Center, 105 S. Court St., Rockford, lunch from noon-12:30 p.m., snack from 3-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Alpine Hills – Rockford Park District, 4402 Larson Ave., Rockford, snack from 8:45-10 a.m., lunch from noon-1 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Beattie playground, 1251 Rural St., Rockford, lunch, snack from 3-4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Bloom Playground, 2901 Pelham Road, Rockford, lunch from 1:15-1:45 p.m., snack from 3-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Bruce Nichols Boys & Girls Club, 1161 Dorr Road, South Beloit, breakfast from 7-8 a.m., lunch from 12:20-1:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Community Life Center of Rockford, 1101 Bishop Washington Ave., Rockford, lunch from 1:30-2:30 p.m., snack from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Ellis Elementary School, 222 S. Central Ave., Rockford, lunch from 11-11:30 a.m., snack from 2:30-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Guysie Jenkins Community Resource Center, 2209 Clifton Ave., Rockford, breakfast from 9-10 a.m., lunch from 1-2 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Harkins Pool , 910 Acorn Ave., Rockford, lunch from 1-2 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Harmon Park , 1924 E. Gate Parkway, lunch from 1:15-1:45 p.m., snack from 3-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Haskell School – Terry Lee Wells Park, 515 Maple St., Rockford, breakfast from 9:15-9:45 a.m., lunch from 12:30-1 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Highland Park , 601 Westchester Drive, Rockford, breakfast from 9:30-10 a.m., lunch from 11:30 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday.

House of Grace Learning Center, basement, Rockford, lunch from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., snack from 2-3 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Irving Strong House, 312 Irving Ave., Rockford, lunch from noon-2 p.m., Tuesday-Thursday.

Ken-Rock Community Center, 625 Adams St., Rockford, breakfast from 9:30-10:30 a.m., lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Keye Mallquist Park , 1702 11th St., Rockford, lunch from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., snack from 3-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Mandeville Park , 650 Montague St., Rockford, lunch from 1:15-1:45 p.m., snack from 3-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Ridge Playground, 3317 Ridge Ave., Rockford, lunch from 1:15-1:45 p.m., snack from 3-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Wantz playground, 602 E. Riverside Blvd., lunch from 11 a.m.-noon, snack from 3-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

For more information or other locations visit: visit solvehungertoday.org/child-nutrition-programs (click the Summer Meals tab).

Mobile summer food mart debuts

NIFD has launched a Family Fresh Mart, a new mobile summer food initiative replacing Meals on the Move. Open to families with no ID or registration required, Family Fresh Mart brings nutritious boxed lunches for kids and free fresh produce for families to convenient neighborhood locations: