Genoa-Kingston plans homecoming events

Genoa-Kingston High School will be celebrating Haunted Homecoming from Monday, Oct. 9 through Saturday, Oct. 14.

Events include:

All week: Downtown window paintings — Residents are encouraged to visit the downtown area and check out the window displays students created.

Monday, Oct. 9: Sophomore football — The sophomore football team will compete against Stillman Valley High School at Stillman Valley. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 10: Volleyball games — The freshman and junior varsity start at 5 p.m. Varsity starts at 6 p.m. All teams will go up against Byron High School at Genoa-Kingston. Tickets are $5.

Wednesday, Oct. 11: Powderpuff football — Freshmen vs. sophomores starts at 6 p.m. Juniors vs. seniors starts at 7 p.m. The championship game will begin at 8 p.m. Games will be at the high school stadium. Tickets are $2.

Thursday, Oct. 12: Volleyball games — Junior varsity starts at 5 p.m. and varsity starts at 6 p.m. Both teams will go up against Rockford Lutheran High School. Tickets are $5.

Friday, Oct. 13: Homecoming Parade — The Homecoming Parade will have carts decorated by student organizations, the Marching Band, athletic teams, local organizations and the community. The parade starts at 3:30 p.m. and will kick off on South Sycamore Street and end at Genoa-Kingston Middle School.

Friday, Oct. 13: Boys soccer — The Illinois High School Association Regional Semifinal will be at 7 p.m. at Hinckley Big Rock.

Friday, Oct. 13: Football game — The varsity football team will take on Rock Falls High School at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Saturday, Oct. 14: Boys & girls cross country — The boys and girls cross country teams will compete in the Northern Conference Championships at 10 a.m. at Oregon Park West.

Genoa-Kingston School District 424 is the third largest district in DeKalb County by student attendance, yet wears the mantra “Small-Town School, Big-Time Pride.”