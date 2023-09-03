Genoa riders plan Toy Run

Genoa riders plan Toy RunSeptember 2, 2023
The Genoa American Legion Riders Post 337 will conduct its 12th annual DeKalb County Toy Run on Sunday, Sept. 17.
The ride will be held rain or shine; and it will start at Barbed Wire Harley Davidson, 969 N. Peace Road, DeKalb, with kick stands up at 11 a.m.
Members of the post will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Genoa Veterans Home, 311 S. Washington St., to talk about the ride.
Post 337 meets at 2 p.m. the second Saturday of each month at the Veterans Home. Normally, lunch is available for noon to 2 p.m. Weather permitting, a ride follows the meeting at about 2:30 p.m.
For information, contact Sycamore ALR at sycamore.alr99@yahoo.com.
