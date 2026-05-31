George Bork, NIU sports legend, dead at 84

George Bork wasn’t just a legend in Northern Illinois University athletics circles, his exploits were recognized around the country.

Bork, a Mount Prospect native who died last week at age 84, was a pioneering quarterback who was the first Huskie to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

A two-sport standout at NIU, Bork was the first quarterback in NCAA history to throw for more than 3,000 yards while setting at least 16 national records.

Following an impressive junior season in 1962 when Bork threw for 2,506 yards and 22 touchdowns, Bork led the Huskies into the next stratosphere in 1963 as he threw for 3,077 yards and 32 touchdowns while guiding NIU to a perfect 10-0 season, a Mineral Water Bowl victory and the College Division national championship.

“George Bork helped revolutionize the passing game in the early 1960s,” said Archie Manning, the National Football Foundation chairman and who was also a standout college and professional quarterback. NFF Chairman Archie Manning. “More than six decades after leading the Huskies to an undefeated season and a national championship, Bork remains one of the most influential figures in Northern Illinois history and one of the true pioneers of the modern passing game.

“As one of our sport’s all-time greats, we are deeply saddened to hear of his passing and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and the entire Huskie community,” Manning said in a statement on the NFF web site.

During his four-year Huskie football career between 1960-63, Bork amassed 577 pass completions for 6,782 yards and 60 touchdowns. The Mount Prospect native and Arlington High School product earned honorable mention AP and UPI All-America honors in 1963, and was a First Team Little All-American in 1962 and ’63.

He also earned Interstate Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (IIAC) Player of the Year honors in 1962 and ’63, along with first team all-conference and team MVP recognition. He became the first Huskie to garner Heisman Trophy votes in 1963, while also participating in the Challenge Bowl and North-South Shrine Bowl that season.

Bork still holds numerous NIU passing records, including career completion percentage (64 percent), single-season touchdown passes (32 in 1963), single-game completions (43 on Nov. 9, 1963 vs. Central Michigan) and single-game touchdowns (seven on Sept. 14, 1963 vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater).

Shortly following that magical 1963 season, NIU Athletics began construction on Huskie Stadium, earning the venue the moniker of “The House the Bork Built.”

Bork went on to play in the Canadian Football League for the Montreal Alouettes from 1964-67.

“George Bork is one of the most accomplished student-athletes in NIU Athletics’ 126-year history, and his contributions to the university are immeasurable,” said NIU President Dr. Lisa C. Freeman. “In addition to his incredible legacy on the field, he has long exemplified integrity and humility in all he does.”

In May, NIU renamed a street adjacent to Huskie Stadium as George Bork Way. He was the first NIU alum honored with a roadway named in his honor. The recognition was unanimously approved by the NIU Athletics Board in February and by the NIU Board of Trustees in March.

In addition to his exploits on the gridiron, Bork also starred on the basketball court for the Huskies netting 1,114 points in three seasons. He earned team MVP honors as well as First Team All-IIAC and IIAC Player of the Year recognition.

Bork, who was named to NIU’s All-Century Team in both football and basketball, was inducted into the NIU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1983, his football jersey number 11 was retired in 1996, and he became the first Huskie enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

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