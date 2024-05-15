Learning never ends for NIU’s Lincoln Laureate

Emma Whitlock is a strong believer that learning is an ongoing process.

“Continuously learning allows me to accumulate knowledge about the world around me to become aware of the different perspectives that I might not appreciate at first glance,” said Whitlock, the 2024 Lincoln Laureate from Northern Illinois University. “I genuinely enjoy learning about anything and everything.”

A first-generation college student from North Aurora, Whitlock is majoring in environmental studies and biological sciences at NIU, with minors in chemistry and English. She is an intermediate-level Spanish speaker and plans to study abroad this summer in Costa Rica to gain experiences connected with her passion for the environment.

The Lincoln Academy Student Laureate Award is a prestigious honor that recognizes the efforts and accomplishments of NIU’s top graduating students. Each year, this award goes to an outstanding senior from each of the four-year degree-granting institutions of higher learning in Illinois.

Whitlock will join the ranks of other Student Laureates who exemplify leadership and service in the pursuit of the betterment of humanity, and will receive a certificate, a medallion, a challenge coin and a $1,000 stipend during a recognition ceremony in Springfield this fall.

Thomas Skuzinski, director of NIU’s Institute for the Study of Environment, Sustainability and Energy, nominated Whitlock.

“Emma is an exemplary student with a 4.0 GPA, ranking her first among her peers. A student in the University Honors program, she is regarded highly by faculty as a strong contributor to class discussions and a leader in group projects,” Skuzinski said. “Emma has also taken on a very significant commitment to mentored research, with her mentors praising her ability to transition to independent work after guidance.”

Whitlock has participated in research at NIU every year – including as a Research Rookie and McKearn Fellow – and presented at the National Conference on Undergraduate Research and NIU’s Conference on Undergraduate Research and Engagement.

“Emma’s commitment to working well independently and to sharing what she has learned with mentees is an important example of paying it forward,” Skuzinski said.

Whitlock, a West Aurora High School graduate, has been active in Earth Day and Earth Month activities, particularly those focused around cleaning up NIU’s campus. She participated in the Watson Creek restoration at NIU to lessen erosion and promote native plant and wildlife species.

Whitlock volunteered more than 100 hours helping patients at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva and has spent numerous hours with local food pantries in DeKalb to help address food insecurity. She also has volunteered at University Libraries and assisted with a controlled prairie burn, among other activities.

“No one gets through life on their own, and it is important to acknowledge that fact by reciprocating that same kindness back to the community in any way possible,” Whitlock said. “This sentiment was instilled in me at an early age by my parents and continues to shape my life. Outside of my studies, I actively seek out volunteering and mentorship opportunities to give back to others.”

Whitlock’s commitment to giving back is evident in her peer mentorship experiences, including in the McKearn Fellowship program, serving as a Huskie Health Professional mentor and as a tutor in several STEM areas.

Whitlock’s long-term plans include her goal to become a doctor. Part of that goal comes from her desire to absorb as much information as possible, to ultimately be a compassionate advocate for her future patients.

“It is my hope through someday becoming a doctor, I can assist patients and give back to my local community on a larger scale,” Whitlock said. “I want to advocate for a world in which everyone has access to healthcare, and for environmental justice to be at the forefront of governmental policy. I will continue to dedicate my life to learning as much as possible and giving back to those around me, and being the best citizen I can be.”

Other nominees included Victor Becerra Cano, Lincoln Laureate runner up, Wendy Lozano, Brianna Pechman, Zach Secor and Violet Thorp.