Long abandoned DeKalb coal tower meets fate as careful demolition begins

A hulking concrete monolith has straddled railroad tracks east of downtown DeKalb for nearly a century, but the end has now arrived for the piece of rail history.

Demolition crews last week began dismantling the unused Chicago & North Western Coaling Tower that once helped fuel steam engines passing through town.

Now more noted for crumbling concrete, rusted and broken equipment and being adorned with colorful graffiti, the approximately 100-foot-tall tower has sat unused for 70 years since steam locomotives were phased out.

The work, observed by several onlookers last Wednesday, was painstaking and meticulous because the tower arches over an active Union Pacific freight line.

Service roads along the Union Pacific tracks offered access for workers and equipment and passersby could get a peek from an asphalt trail near a pond at DeKalb’s adjacent Rotary Park.

“The massive structure saw its last steam engine in 1956,” according to an account from the DeKalb County History Center and quoted by the DeKalb County Farm Bureau. “Steam engines needed water and fuel to make them go, so periodically the trains needed to stop and replenish their supply of fuel. The train was positioned under the chute and coal was dumped into the tender.”

The Union Pacific purchased the Chicago & North Western system in 1995, also assuming ownership of three Chicago commuter rail lines from far-flung suburbs into downtown Chicago.

Social media outlets featured laments over the impending loss of a DeKalb landmark, but others said it was time for it to go.

“It’s unsafe,” wrote one Facebook user. “It’s time has come, it’s rusting and not doing good. That’s what happens when things don’t get used. It just has to go.”

Adam Burns, writing on the american-rails.com website, said coaling towers like DeKalb’s were once a critical part of railroad infrastructure.

“At their peak coaling towers were impressive structures standing multiple stories high and looking more like massive grain bins one might see out on the Plains,” Burns wrote. “They were also built of reinforced concrete and either straddled multiple railroad tracks or used chutes to load as many locomotives at once as was possible to achieve economies of scale.

“Unfortunately, (many) were so well built that many have proven too expensive for railroads to demolish, and several can still be found dotting the landscape across the country, abandoned sentinels of a bygone era of railroading.”

According to a February account in the MIT Press Reader, a little more than 100 coaling towers remain in the United States. A separate report said 10 are still standing in Illinois.