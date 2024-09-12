NIU cracks Top 25; Buffalo next

Northern Illinois University gets a week off to bask in their stunning 16-14 victory over Notre Dame and a ranking as No. 25 in the nation in an Associated Press poll announced Sunday.

The Huskies (2-0) earned 114 points to land the spot, their first national ranking since 2013. Notre Dame (1-1) dropped from No. 5 to No. 18.

Next up for NIU is a Sept. 21 Mid-American Conference opener against Buffalo (1-1) at Huskie Stadium. The Bulls fell 38-0 on Sept. 7 at Missouri.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, travels to Purdue on Saturday before playing host to another MAC opponent — Miami of Ohio — on Sept. 21.

The victory was NIU’s biggest “Boneyard” victory to date and first over an opponent ranked in the nation’s top five.

Boneyard wins are victories over power conference, ranked teams and notable independents. NIU’s last such win was in 2023 over Boston College in the season opener. In 2003, the Huskies beat No. 21 Alabama on the road and edged then-No. 20 Toledo — a Mid-American Conference rival — 30-27 in 2015.

The Huskies have three Boneyard wins under head coach Thomas Hammock since 2021.