NIU stands pat as changes swirl through college football

A new world of college football arrives this fall, with coast-to-coast super conferences debuting and buckets of money bound for many of the nation’s elite programs.

For the most part, sweeping alignments have bypassed Northern Illinois University and the Mid-American Conference, the Huskies’ home for 37 of the past 49 years.

The MAC is standing pat with 12 members and no newcomers or departures in 2024. The University of Massachusetts joins as a full member in 2025.

However, that doesn’t mean NIU and the MAC won’t act on conference or other changes if there is an opportunity.

Sean Frazier, NIU’s vice president/director of athletics and recreation, says NIU and the conference will act if necessary, but did not specify any scenario where changes could occur.

“I’m a firm believer that we have not seen an end. I really do believe that shifting plates especially at the Division I level will continue,” said Frazier at an Aug. 6 fall sports media day at NIU’s Chessick Practice Center

“We always have to make sure we are ready. There’s no substitute for preparation and I do believe that our staff, our administration, our supporters understand that as we move forward.”

With the massive realignments, the onetime Midwest heavyweight Big Ten Conference now has 18 members from the Atlantic to the Pacific, including newcomers UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington starting play this fall.

Oklahoma and Texas have joined the now 16-team Southeastern Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference brings in a pair of California schools to create an 18-team league.

The Big 12 added eight new members over the past two years and now features 16 programs.

NIU is part of college football’s top tier — the 134-member Football Bowl Subdivision — and one of three Illinois programs at college football’s pinnacle.

But some programs are more equal than others. And for the MAC, with smaller enrollments, stadiums, followings and financial resources, keeping pace with the big boys can be problematic.

NIU continues to recruit well, and academics remain strong, including a record-tying 24 members of last year’s football team earning all-conference honors for classroom work.

“We have some advantages — location, location, location,” Frazier said. “And I think (that has) a lot to do with our ability to compete academically and athletically on a consistent basis.”

Over the years there have also been moments of big-time glory for the Huskies and the MAC.

Northern Illinois football was ranked in the Top 25 in two polls and played in the 2013 Orange Bowl against Florida State, falling 31-10. Western Michigan, meanwhile, reached the Cotton Bowl in 2017, losing to Wisconsin 24-16,

The Huskies have never shied away from scheduling top programs, and they’ve occasionally been rewarded with so-called “boneyard” victories.

Arguably the biggest was a 19-16 triumph at then-No. 21 Alabama in 2003. The Huskies also have wins over Kansas, Wisconsin, Kansas State, Maryland, Wake Forest, Purdue, Minnesota, Iowa and Northwestern.

NIU has played more than half of the Big Ten (prior to expansion) including Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Maryland and Illinois. Games against Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico State and San Diego State are on future schedules. A date at Ohio State is set for 2028.

But the biggest of all will be Northern Illinois’ first-ever visit to Notre Dame on Sept. 7. NBC will offer a nationwide telecast, part of the network’s long-term contract with the Irish, ranked No. 7 nationally in a preseason poll.