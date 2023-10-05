Twenty schools earn blue ribbons

Twenty schools in Illinois have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023.

The recognition is based on a school’s academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“Here is Illinois, we know the importance of investing in education for our next generation of leaders,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker. “Congratulations to the 20 exceptional institutions named as National Blue Ribbon Schools. As we continue our work to make Illinois the best state to raise a family, we commend the dedication of our educators, administrators, parents, and students who made this achievement possible.”

Illinois schools named as National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

Barrington: Arnett C. Lines Elementary School in Barrington Community Unit School District 220

Geneva: Geneva Community High School in Geneva CUSD 304

Hinsdale: St. Isaac Jogues Elementary School in the Diocese of Joliet

Kirkland: Hiawatha Elementary School in Hiawatha CUSD 426

La Grange: Pleasantdale Elementary School in Pleasantdale SD 107

Lake Forest: Rondout Elementary School in Rondout SD 72

Lebanon: Lebanon Elementary School in Lebanon CUSD 9

Lisle: St. Joan of Arc School in the Diocese of Joliet

Metropolis: Franklin Elementary School in Massac UD 1

Mount Prospect: Prospect High School in Township High SD 214

Naperville: Ellsworth Elementary School in Naperville CUSD 203

Northbrook: Glenbrook North High School in Glenbrook High SD 225 and Northbrook Junior High in Northbrook SD 28

Palos Hills: Oak Ridge Elementary School in North Palos SD 117

South Beloit: Prairie Hill Elementary School in Prairie Hill Community Consolidated School District 133

Teutopolis: Teutopolis Junior High School in Teutopolis CUSD 50

Western Springs: Forest Hills Elementary School in Western Springs SD 101

Wheaton: St. Francis High School in the Diocese of Joliet

Wilmette: Romona Elementary School in Wilmette SD 39

Winnetka: School of Saints Faith, Hope and Charity in the Archdiocese of Chicago

“Congratulations to our 20 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2023. The Illinois honorees have set a national example of what it means to set students on a path to success,” said Tony Sanders, state superintendent of education. “We should all be proud of the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging communities and families.”

The U.S. Department of Education began the National Blue Ribbon School Program in 1982 to bring public attention to exemplary schools in the United States and to spread awareness for best practices.