Delivery vehicles targeted

Delivery drivers on Chicago’s Far South Side are being urged to take precautionary steps after a string of robberies.

Chicago police said that in four instances since late May, offenders have stolen alcohol from trucks making deliveries in the South Deering neighborhood.

In each of the robberies, offenders entered trucks delivering alcoholic beverages to businesses, displayed a handgun and took alcohol from the vehicles. The offenders put the merchandise into awaiting vehicles and fled the scene.

Three of the incidents happened on the 3600 block of South Archer Avenue. Those robberies were at 7:40 a.m. May 30, 10:37 a.m. May 30, and 10:40 a.m. June 13. The latest incident happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday, July 6 on the 5000 block of South Halsted Street.

The offenders are four black men, 5 feet 6 to 5-11, 16-30 years of age, 135-180 pounds, with blue baseball caps, black hoodies, black pants and tattoos on their right and left hands.

Chicago police encourage business owners to:

Keep the perimeter of their property well lit.

Report suspicious activity immediately.

If video surveillance of a robbery is available, save the video and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If the victim of a robbery, do not touch anything and call police immediately.

If approached by a witness to a robbery, request contact information.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies should contact the Chicago Police Department’s Bureau of Detectives for Area 1 at 312-747-8384.