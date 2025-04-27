A Pint for Kim Blood Drive planned

The largest blood drive in the Chicago area will be held May 10.

A Pint for Kim honors a Naperville mom who died from a rare cancer.

Kim Sandford died in 2020. She suffered from chemo-induced anemia from her treatment. It is a 1-in-10 million cancer and required more than 40 blood transfusions in her final months.

Prior to passing, Sandford wanted to help others and asked that a blood drive be held in lieu of a wake.

Sandford’s family continues to grow the movement, spreading the word that the largest use of donated blood goes to cancer patients.

While walk-ins to the drive are welcome, people can register for a time slot to donate blood at https://donate.illinois.versiti.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/5607611.

Last year, more than 600 pints of blood were collected at the drive. This year, the organization has increased the number of donation beds by 50 percent and is hoping to see closer to 1,000 people donate.

The free celebration of live will feature a car show, music, raffles, games, food trucks and a kids’ area.

The event will be from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 10 at Naperville North High School, 899 N. Mill St.

Event organizers note that there is a critical blood shortage across the country and that every pint of donated blood can save up to three lives.

For details, go to www.facebook.com/APintForKim or www.apintforkim.com.

A Pint for Kim is a volunteer-run organization that seeks to raise awareness of blood-donation needs.