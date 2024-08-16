Aurora man charged with aggravated battery

An Aurora man has been charged with aggravated battery for allegedly hitting an individual in the head with a firearm.

Javier Morales, 51, a resident of the 2100 block of Best Place, was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a Class X felony; three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with a revoked firearms owners identification card, a Class 3 felony; one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon while in possession of a short-barrel rifle, a Class 3 felony; one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card for ammunition, a Class 3 felony; and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony.

Class X felonies are punishable by six to 30 years in prison. Class 4 felonies are punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000. Class 3 felonies are punishable by two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.

Shortly after noon Aug. 14, Kane County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Crane Street in Aurora for a male who had been hit in the head with a firearm, suffering minor injuries. The Sheriff’s Office was withholding information about the victim due to the continuation of the investigation.

It was determined that Morales fled the scene with the firearm, leaving in a Ford Taurus, before police

arrived. Through further investigation, the victim was able to identify the offender as Morales since the two had known each other through business and provided deputies with Morales’ last known address, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies drove to the 2100 block of Best Place in Aurora, where Morales was located, but allegedly refused to comply with deputies and their orders.

Ultimately, Morales was tased for the safety of officers and citizens in the area, according to deputies, and taken into custody.

A search warrant was obtained for the residence and executed at the Best Place address. Inside a Kel-Tech Sub 2000 rifle was located, along with several high-capacity magazines and ammunition (.223 and 9 mm), deputies said.

Deputies did confirm, however, that the firearm used in the alleged aggravated battery was not located, and another search warrant was obtained for a business that Morales owns.

A search of the business on the 600 block of Crane Street in Aurora located a short-barrel rifle, a second Kel-Tech Sub 2000 rifle, and additional ammunition (.223 and 9 mm), deputies said.