Aurora police probe fatal shooting

Aurora police are investigating a fatal shooting on the city’s West Side.

At 7:24 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, Aurora police dispatchers received several 911 calls in reference to a vehicle crash and person shot on the 1300 block of North Glen Circle.

Officers arrived on the scene and located a 19-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle.

Aurora Fire Department paramedics transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Aurora police had not released the identity of the man as of press time.

Detectives from the Aurora Police Department’s Bureau of Investigations responded to the scene and began investigating the specific circumstances of the incident. Evidence technicians also responded to the scene to identify and collect forensic evidence from the shooting.

The investigation into the homicide remains active.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Aurora police’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.

Individuals can also call Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or visit www.p3tips.com/135 to report information about the incident anonymously.

Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $5,000 and anonymity to people who furnish information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives.