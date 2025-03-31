Bibibop looks to bowl over competition

Another story in a series looking at ethnic and health-focused eateries emerging on the Chicago area restaurant scene

Being from New York and spending 35 years in the industry, Chris Artinian knows a little bit about restaurants.

Making a mark in the Chicago restaurant scene is what drives the president of Bibibop Asian Grill, a build-your-own bowl concept. It is a chain offering Korean-inspired meals made with fresh ingredients designed to nourish and satisfy.

“Chicago is a great restaurant market,” Artinian said. “The challenge is how to break through the clutter. We have successfully opened 12 Chicagoland locations. We will look to build our brand here. We continue to become entrenched in our communities.”

Bibibop has three locations in Chicago and one each in Bloomingdale, Oak Brook, Willowbrook, Des Plaines, Oswego, Naperville, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg and Vernon Hills. It also has a location in Champaign.

It will open an Algonquin location later this year.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Bibibop has more than 70 locations in total.

“One of our early locations was right on top of Ohio State (University). We opened a location in Champaign.” Artinian said. “College markets are part of our strategy.

“We do well in the suburbs, in the 25-55 age range, with families. Our concept has broad appeal. We are in some downtowns. Our growth of late has been through suburbs.”

The Bibibop president said the company sees itself as a rapidly growing national brand.

“We have a strong presence in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, in Indiana and North Carolina,” Artinian said. “We are working our way through the Mid-Atlantic and the Midwest.”

The chain plans to open 18 restaurants this year.

“They will all be company owned,” Artinian said. “It is all about giving people that same great experience.”

He said the Bibibop difference from other chains is the quality fresh food customers will receive and the service they will receive.

“The food is based on the concept of well-being. You are feeding the body and the soul,” Artinian said. “It is not just that the food is healthy for you; it is also the experience.

“You will be welcomed with a smile. We have some of the finest people around, people who want to make a difference is someone’s day.”

Artinian said people will notice a difference with the Bibibop staff.

“Once in the doors, we want people to look forward to coming back,” Artinian said. “Our staff should remember to say ‘please,’ ‘thank you,’ ‘Welcome in’ and ‘How may I help you?’ We do table visits for people dining in.”

He said Bibibop provides Asian-inspired food that is healthy and delicious – and does it at a value. The company president said a Bibibop bowl is less than $10 in most markets.

Restaurants have been Artinian’s life work, starting as a cook making $4.13 per hour, and working his way all the way up over nearly 35 years to be CEO of several major restaurant brands.

“I think we are well-positioned,” Artinian said of Bibibop. “I feel good about where we are.”

He noted that Charley Shin, Bibibop’s founder, is someone who cares about people.

“He has a real focus on making a difference in the community. He wants to make people’s lives better,” Artinian said. “He is a religious gentleman.

“So many companies talk about making lives better from a marketing standpoint. Charley lives it.”

