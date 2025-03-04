Bolingbrook man fatally hit on freeway

A Bolingbrook man died Sunday when hit on the Bishop Ford Freeway after he had just been in a prior accident.

Illinois State Police said the three-vehicle crash occurred just before 6 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 94 just north of 159th Street in South Holland.

A 2011 Ford Escape was traveling south on the Bishop Ford when it hit a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu and a 2016 Chevrolet Spark which were both overturned from a prior crash.

According to police, the 33-year-old Chicago man driving the Escape struck the rear of the Malibu, forcing it into a 28-year-old Bolingbrook woman and a 30-year-old Bolingbrook man who were standing outside the vehicle from the prior crash. The driver of the Escape also struck the side of the Spark, police said.

The Bolingbrook man was pronounced dead on the scene. He was Luis Diaz Borja, a resident of the 300 block of Woodcreek, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Bolingbrook woman was taken to area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the Escape and the driver of the Malibu, a 43-year-old Hobart, Ind. man, were both taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police said they are continuing to investigate the accident.