Carol Stream woman killed in Wheaton train accident

A 70-year-old Carol Stream woman was killed Thursday in a Wheaton train accident.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the Wheaton Police and Fire departments received a report of a train accident involving a pedestrian near Front and Cross streets.

Trains along the United Pacific West Line were halted in both directions near College Avenue for more than two hours as Wheaton and Metra police conducted an investigation.

The woman was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where she died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Kathy Nickell, a resident of the 500 block of Belmont Lane in Carol Stream.

