Casten blasts Trump on Iran, calls for his removal

Sean Casten calls President Donald Trump “unfit to serve” and should be ousted from office.

The 6th District Democratic representative came to that conclusion following Trump’s expletive-laden social media post on Easter and a second message predicting the death of Iranian civilization in a potential attack.

“To state the blindingly obvious, what the president of the United States did was massively irresponsible and has potential to, at best, set U.S. diplomacy back decades (and) at worst, trigger a massive destabilization of the Middle East,” said Casten during a 60-minute virtual town hall meeting on April 8.

“For (Trump) to openly discuss massive violations of humanitarian law, massive violations of international law, to threaten the end of civilization of 90 million people … to even threaten that as a negotiating technique, that is a very hard genie to put back in the bottle,” he said.

As attacks against Iran moved into a sixth week Trump posted on his social media account on April 7 that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” according to the post. “I don’t want that to happen but it probably will.”

Hours later, an attack was thwarted with a last-minute cease fire, although prospects for a continuing pause were uncertain as the week progressed.

Casten, who represents eastern DuPage and southwest Cook County, joined more than 70 Democratic representatives in calling for Trump’s departure from the office.

Other Illinois Democratic representatives also expressed opposition to Trumps’s comments and actions while Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker joined Casten in calling for Trump’s departure.

The mechanism would be the U.S. Constitution’s 25th Amendment, using removal votes by Trump’s cabinet and two-thirds concurrence by the U.S. House and Senate.

Alternatively, the House of Representatives could impeach Trump for the third time, setting up a trial in the U.S. Senate.

“The urgency of the situation demands immediate action,” Casten said in a statement following Trump’s Easter post. “The president is unfit to serve, and lives are at stake. The entire chain of command has a responsibility in this moment to step up and put their country over their loyalty to the president.”

But Trump’s removal appears unlikely in an administration filled with loyalists and Republicans in control of both houses of Congress.

But Congress still has other options.

“Congress absolutely has the power to do oversight,” Casten said. “The majority in Congress controls what hearings we have, controls what bills come to floor. It is significant that we’ve seen some of my Republican colleagues start to get cold feet on this … We are working to try to see if we can bring a War Powers Resolution forward that would get enough Republicans on board.

“Congress does have the power to declare war and so therefore we have the power to stop this immediately.”

Casten’s blunt and sober assessment of the Iran attack and other Trump Administration policies included an hopeful take.

“I think one of the more important things that occurred in the immediate aftermath was the was the surge of public condemnation,” he said. “That matters because we need to be constantly be reminding the rest of the world that the United States that they have come to trust and have come to expect is maybe not always the best cop on the beat but is the best cop available to make sure we enforce some kind of normal international order and international rule of law.

“The rest of the world needs to understand that this person in the White House is not representative of the values that we all share.”