Casten hears small-business concerns

Understanding what issues are impacting small-business owners has kept U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, on the move.

Visiting with business owners and village officials in five communities in his Sixth Congressional District was a priority of his, Casten said.

“Either you take advantage of the time you are not in (Washington) D.C. to understand what is going on in your community or you are not doing the job right,” Casten said Friday, May 8, after meeting with La Grange business leaders.

“Yes, in D.C., we spend a lot of our time focused on the huge major issues of the day as we should whether the Iran War or all of the horrific violations of law by the White House, but for 99 percent of the population, it’s ‘How’s the business going? Am I going to be able to put food on the table? What are the challenges? What are the opportunities? What makes me happy? Where does the joy come from?’ and you just need to be plugged into it,” the congressman said. “That’s why I don’t spend as much time with my family as I would like to when I’m home, but you’ve got to do it.”

Casten heard from La Grange business leaders about the need for federal assistance for micro start-ups and small retailers.

Jonathan Cowan, co-founder of Iteration Hospitality, said infrastructure assistance would also help Downtown La Grange businesses.

Cowan, who spent $5 million on building out his downtown location, which includes Wooden Paddle, Remi and Iteration Catering, said rain puts him in a panic because of the village’s old sewer system.

“When it rains, I wake up at night. I’m not even kidding,” Cowan said. “I stress out because I don’t know if the sewer system is going to back up into my basement and it’s happened already and cost me thousands and thousands of dollars. I don’t know what to do.”

Cowan said improving infrastructure is beyond the village of La Grange’s budget.

“It seems like there’s not a lot of space in that budget and we have this old infrastructure,” Cowan said. “It’s like ‘What do we do? What do we need?’”

Casten’s gatherings with local small-business owners included stops in Glen Ellyn, Western Springs, La Grange and Elmhurst, and with the 95th Street Beverly Hills Business Association in Chicago.

La Grange Village President Mark Kuchler noted that his community has restricted first-floor use to retail and restaurants in parts of its downtown. He said that ensures landlords do not rent to financial services, chiropractors and insurance agencies that might be willing to pay higher rents, but would change the character of the downtown area.

Kuchler said it was great to have Casten spend time Friday hearing from La Grange business owners.

“It’s wonderful that Congressman Casten is willing to come out, meet with the local business owners and really offer whatever support the federal government can offer,” Kuchler said, “Really just to hear our concerns is wonderful. It means the world to us.”

Casten, who is working on a doctorate degree in sociology, said he is looking at communities along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train line and how their downtown areas have performed.

“So much of the viability of downtowns seems to depend on decisions made 20 years ago,” Casten said. “What is it that causes this downtown to work and that downtown not to work?”

He said La Grange’s downtown area has a nice diversity of businesses.

“I think La Grange has done as good a job as any town on the BNSF,” the Downers Grove resident said. “Downers has done a good job as well.”

Casten noted that all of the people who voted for the Downers Grove zoning plan 20 years ago that brought affordable housing and condominiums to the community lost their village posts.

“They will all tell you, to a person, that the reason Downers Grove works today” is because of that plan, he said.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com