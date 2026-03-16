District 203 moms make sure all girls get prom attire

More than 40 District 203 students left Naperville Central High School on March 14 with a prom dress that would have been beyond their means financially were it not for some help.

Now in its third year, Dress Up 203, dedicated to making prom dreams come true, provides students in need with access to formal attire.

“We were all in tears helping the kids,” said Adri Boudeman, one of the event organizers. “Some of them have gone through so much.”

She said the event was a surreal experience for some of the girls.

“They said they had the feeling like they were playing dress up. We heard it so many times,” Boudeman said. “We were able to provide wonderful dresses to everybody.”

Dress Up 203 organizers said they simply want to ensure girls can attend the milestone event of prom with confidence, dignity and joy.

Saturday’s invitation-only Prom Dress Boutique were for students residing in Naperville Community Unit School District 203. Forty-three of the 48 students who were invited attended the event, Boudeman said.

The boutique is designed to offer attendees a true shopping experience, complete with more than 700 display dresses – nearly all brand new – along with dressing rooms and on-site seamstresses to ensure a proper fit.

From the moment students walk in, the goal is to create an uplifting, confidence-building experience that feels special and celebratory, organizers said.

Boudeman has been part of the Dress Up 203 team ever since the event’s inception.

“It’s important to all of us,” she said of the boutique. “We believe every student deserves the opportunity to attend prom in style. We provide dresses to kids who feel they cannot afford to go to prom.”

The event started in 2024 when Susan Swanson and other moms who had girls go through Naperville North wanted to give all prom-goers the opportunity to find dresses.

“All the moms who had kids go through North got together and made the event happen,” Boudeman said. “And it has continued to grow.”

It has grown so much that it had to move.

The event started at Naperville North High School, but had to be moved to Naperville Central after the first year because of the overwhelming outpouring from the community. Residents, dress manufacturers and local stores provided so many dresses that there wasn’t enough storage space available at Naperville North.

Even at Naperville Central, the dresses are stored on a different level than the event.

“One of the biggest things is getting 700 dresses up a flight of stairs,” Boudeman laughed.

She said the boutique offers dresses in sizes from 00 to 30.

“We have to have all sizes,” Boudeman said. “We are able to have 60 to 80 dress in each size.”

Dress Up 203 donates older dresses to resale shops.

Boutique participants are invited via school counselors.

“Everything is very private. The participants’ names are not released to us,” Boudeman said. “We do not want girls to feel singled out or to be embarrassed by it.”

Girls are given an appointment time, and upon their arrival, a personal shopper takes them through the racks of available dresses. There are eight private dressing rooms for trying on items.

Ten seamstresses were on site to handle any needed alternations.

“It is a very emotional experience,” Boudeman said. “Ninety-nine percent of the students find a dress they love.”

She noted that one girl at last year’s event was almost in tears, saying she “Googled all night how to try on a dress.”

Boudeman noted that the Dress Up 203 moms created a video so that future participants will have an idea what to expect at the boutique.

“Part of the battle is the seniors are not telling the juniors what it means to participate,” Boudeman said. “There is no word of mouth about the experience.”

Information about Dress Up 203 can be found at

https://www.instagram.com/dressup_203?igsh=MXZoMnNlazN0MG52dQ==

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com