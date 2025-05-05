Downers Grove businesses burglarized

Four Downers Grove businesses were broken into this morning.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. today, Downers Grove police responded to the 6300 block of Woodward Avenue for a report of a commercial burglar alarm.

Shortly before 4:45 a.m. today, a commercial burglar alarm report was also received from the 1600 block of 75th Street.

A check of surrounding businesses revealed two commercial burglaries at each location.

In all four burglaries, the offenders forced entry through the glass doors of the businesses.

The burglaries were at:

La Michoacana Ice Cream and Fruits, 6313 Woodward

Illusion Musical, 6317 Woodward

Millard Jewelers, 1640 75 th , Unit D

, Unit D Lover’s Lane, 1640 75th, Unit G

Downers Grove police said they are investigating the burglaries.

No one was in custody for the incidents as of press time.

Police asked that anyone with information about the burglaries call 630-434-5600.