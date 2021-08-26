DuPage Art League ‘Capturing Nature’ exhibit open

A nature-themed art exhibit featuring the works of the DuPage Art League opens Aug. 4 at Mayslake Peabody Estate, 1717 W. 31st St. in Oak Brook.

Titled “Capturing Nature: One Piece at a Time,” the free exhibit will feature works by 40 artists in mediums that include pastels, watercolors, oil, acrylic, drawings and photographs.

The exhibit runs Aug. 4 – Sept. 25 in the historic Mayslake Hall Monday through Friday noon to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

“The DuPage Art League is honored and thrilled to participate for their first time in this nature-themed art exhibit,” said Misty Alvis, vice president of publicity for the DuPage Art League.

“We’re excited to have art hanging in the main visiting areas again and to welcome the public back to Mayslake,” said Keith McClow, Forest Preserve District manager of historic sites and experiences.

The DuPage Art League was formed in 1957 to promote and encourage visual arts through classes, exhibits and free public fine arts programs. The tax-exempt 501(3)(c) organization is located at 218 W. Front St. in Wheaton.

Mayslake Hall is a Tudor Revival-style mansion designed by renowned Chicago architect Benjamin Marshall that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The hall currently serves as a thriving community space for cultural history, art and theater.

