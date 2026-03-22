DuPage County Clerk Jane Kaczmarek loses renomination bid

The embattled DuPage County clerk says she will continue to pursue legal action in her ongoing feud with the County Board even though she won’t be the Democratic nominee for reelection come November.

Two-term County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek was defeated in the March 17 Democratic primary, but that won’t stop her from continuing a legal fight against the county’s governing body over payments and procedures. She remains in office through early December.

“The need for clear legal standards to govern the relationship between different elected offices is of much greater and wider consequence than the results of any individual election,” Kaczmarek said in a statement.

Kaczmarek has been at odds with County Board Chair Deborah Conroy and other board leaders for months. The riff led to County Board Member Paula Deacon Garcia challenging Kaczmarek in the Democratic primary.

Garcia earned 56 percent of the 100,574 votes cast in the race.

The County Board Member said she was grateful and humbled by the trust that DuPage Democratic voters placed in her to serve as the party’s nominee for county clerk.

“Now, we must begin the work to unite our party behind our nominated candidates and take our message to the voters as we look toward the critical November election,” Garcia said.

She thanked her family, volunteers and the thousands of voters in DuPage County “who have given me their time, their trust, and their confidence. I will not let them down.”

Garcia also thanked Kaczmarek for her years of service to DuPage County.

“I am committed to working with her to preserve the progress to expand and protect voting rights,” the Democratic nominee said.

In November, as the feud intensified, the County Board voted to censure Kaczmarek.

Board members said they brought the resolution forward after Kaczmarek repeatedly refused to comply with the County Board’s established system of accounting and obstructed lawful financial oversight.

“Good governance is not optional. It is the foundation of public trust,” Conroy said. “Every elected official has a responsibility to follow the law and manage their office responsibility. We are tasked to work together to solve problems, not create them.

“When an elected official will not do those things, it undermines the confidence our residents have in our institution. The board took a necessary step to protect the integrity of DuPage County.”

County Board Member Cindy Cronin Cahill, who sponsored the resolution, said the board did not come to the decision lightly.

“We brought this censure forward because Jean Kaczmarek’s ongoing refusal to follow basic financial rules and cooperate with oversight has put taxpayer dollars at risk,” Cronin Cahill said. “The County Board has a responsibility on behalf of the taxpayers to stand up and call out this unacceptable behavior.”

The resolution outlined several of the County Board’s complaints against the clerk, including:

Kaczmarek failed to adhere to county accounting principles.

Many purchases made by the clerk lacked essential financial documentation, including contracts and invoices.

Vendors payments were delayed.

Nearly $200,000 in legal fees were rung up in the county filing suit against the clerk.

During the last five years, the clerk raised salaries in her office by more than 40 percent.

Kaczmarek consistently declined to meet with county finance staff to discuss office finances.

The Clerk’s Office had a significant shortfall in its fiscal year 2025 budget and refused to perform budget transfers to ensure vendors could be paid.

The County Board voted 15-1 to approve the censure. Board member Dawn DeSart voted against the resolution.

Democratic nominee Garcia will face Republican Patricia Kladis-Schiappa, a Burr Ridge attorney, in the November election.

Sheriff’s race

In the Republican primary for DuPage County sheriff, Sean Noonan easily outdistanced Eddie Moore.

Noonan, who has 23 years in law enforcement and spent eight years as a DuPage County Board Member, earned 66 percent of the vote.

Endorsed by former Sheriff John Zaruba and former DuPage County Board Chair Dan Cronin, Noonan will face Democrat Peter Coolidge, a 28-year veteran of the DuPage Sheriff’s Office and West Chicago resident.

Voter turnout

DuPage County saw 25 percent of its 636,000 eligible voters cast ballots in the primary.

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com