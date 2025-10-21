DuPage to see more than $105 million in Rebuild Illinois funding in 2026

Du Page County will see a number of roadway, bridge and bike-path projects in 2026 as part of planned $64.2 million Rebuild Illinois project. The 19 projects will cover 6.61 miles of roads, as well as bridge repairs and traffic signal improvements throughout the county.

In addition, another $41.7 million is earmarked for local road and infrastructure projects in DuPage next year.

The $64 million number for 2026 is a bit inaccurate, as the planned work includes $22.1 million for shoulder repairs and patching work on an approximately 26-mile stretch of I-290 and IL 53 from as far north as Arlington Heights to Forest Park on the south and west, with the majority of it outside of DuPage.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this year’s Rebuild Illinois agenda is the largest ever. Speaking at a recent press conference announcing the new projects, Pritzker said, “No region of the state has been left out of this program.”

Rebuild Illinois, which was passed in 2019, has seen the completion of approximately $20.8 billion in improvements statewide on 21,309 lane miles of highway, 815 bridges and 1,181 additional safety improvements. DuPage has seen numerous projects locally, including the extensive reconstruction and widening of miles of IL 64/North Avenue.

Resurfacing

Lombard and Glen Ellyn will see two large resurfacing projects. IL 38/Roosevelt Road will get $4.8 million worth of standard overlay on a 1.5-mile section from east of Nicoll Way to Edson Ave., and a 2.4-mile section of IL 53/Columbine Avenue south of St. Charles Road to Bryant Avenue will be resurfaced at a cost of $1.85 million.

In Bensenville, 1.2 miles of IL Route 83/Busse Road will be resurfaced from between south of Bryn Mawr to Irving Park Road.

Route 59 in Naperville will see $5 million in road patching on a 3.7-mile stretch of roadway between McCoy Drive to Artesian Road.

In Woodridge 1.52 miles of IL 53 from the Will County Line to 75th Street will get $3.9 million in “smart overlay.”

And U.S. 34/Ogden Avenue between Rickert Drive to Feldott Lane will see $1.5 million in intersection and ADA improvements.

In Darien, $2 million will be spent on repairs to the Cass Avenue bridge over I-55.

Local highways and infrastructure

Planned work on state highways in DuPage next year will see a proportional percentage of the scheduled work over the six-year plan executed. The last five years of Rebuild Illinois projects between 2027 and 2031 will see $334 million spent on 63 projects.

Rebuild Illinois projects focused on local roadways, on the other hand, will represent the lion’s share of all work scheduled between 2026 and 2031, with 29 projects costing $41.7 million on tap. The final five years have just 12 projects scheduled at a $30.26 million cost.

The biggest local road projects in 2026 will be in Lisle and Bensenville. The reconstruction of nearly three-fourths of a mile of Burlington Avenue in Lisle, between Yackley and Lincoln. With engineering costs, the project will cost $5.37 million.

And Green Street in Bensenville will be reconstructed over a little more than a half-mile from Church Road to York Road, at a cost of $6.09 million. And half a mile of Robert Palmer Drive between North York Street and South York Street will get a standard surface overlay for $1.6 million.

In Naperville, $3.69 million will go to replacing the 87th Street bridge at Springbrook Creek.

In Wood Dale, the Elizabeth Drive bridge over Salt Creek will be replaced at a total cost of $3.35 million.

In Carol Stream, Fullerton Avenue between Gary Avenue and Schmale Road will be resurfaced at a cost of $1.5 million.

There will be several bike paths built around the county.

Bikeway construction on the Cricket Creek Connection Trail from the Salt Creek Greenway Trail to West Avenue will cost $3.4 million.

In Lombard, $2.5 million will be spent on a bikeway on Grace Street between North Avenue and St. Charles Road.

And a bike path on IL 59 from Batavia Road to Continental Drive will be constructed at a cost of $1 million.

Road and bridge funding comes mostly from the state’s Road Fund, which is separate from the General Revenue Fund. The Road Fund’s main feeder is the state’s Motor Fuel Tax, which lawmakers in 2019 scheduled to increase with inflation each year, creating the funding mechanism for road and bridge investments.

Pritzker and other state officials have lauded the economic benefits that Rebuild Illinois carries, beyond improved access and safety.

“Each of these projects means jobs, new economic activity, and a higher quality of life for those communities,” said House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, whose 7th Illinois House district abuts the DuPage County line. “Whether helping people get where they’re going, investing in recreation, or revitalizing downtown areas, these projects are about building the brighter future we all want for Illinois.”