Fire damages Westmont hotel

A Westmont hotel was damaged this morning in a fire.

Chicago Club Inn & Suites is closed until Sunday night, according to a hotel spokesperson.

Westmont police and fire were dispatched at 11:20 a.m. today to the hotel at 630 Pasquinelli Drive.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within three minutes and began fire-suppression measures. Fire officials said the first-floor fire was under control by 11:40 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.