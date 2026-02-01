Fire guts Woodridge home

A fire Wednesday morning gutted the first and second floors of a Woodridge home.

The fire broke out shortly before 1:40 a.m. Wednesday at a home at 7900 Janes Ave.

Upon their arrival, Lisle-Woodridge Fire District crews reported smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building and extending to the roof.

Firefighters from the Darien-Woodridge, Lemont, Warrenville, Pleasantview and Tri-State Fire districts, Downers Grove, Westmont, Naperville, Argonne and Lombard Fire departments, Woodridge Public Works and Woodridge Police Department provided assistance.

Companies quickly deployed a hose line for fire attack and initiated searches, said Lisle-Woodridge Fire Chief Keith Krestan.

Upon making entry, crews found fire running between the first and second floor and extension into the attic.

Krestan said while extinguishing the fire, primary and secondary searches were completed with all residents safely evacuated.

Companies ventilated the structure and completed extensive salvage and overhaul operations, Krestan said.

“Crews overcame significant challenges, including a frozen fire hydrant and wind chills well below zero,” he said.

Nicor Gas and ComEd were called to the scene to secure utilities to the structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.