Fox Valley, Premium Outlet among malls now closed

The Fox Valley Mall and the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall have both temporarily suspended operations as part of the national effort to combat the spread of the COVID-19.

Both temporary closures were effective on March 19. Chicago Premium Outlets is set to reopen Monday, March 30 while Fox Valley Mall plans to reopen Wednesday, April 1. Both actions are depending on the current status of the pandemic at that time.

Stores at Fox Valley Mall had already been operating under reduced hours.

In addition to Chicago Premium Outlets, Simon Properties also closed its Woodfield, Gurnee Mills and Orland Square malls in Illinois. Centennial Real Estate closed both of its malls in the state, including Fox Valley and the Hawthorne Mall in Vernon Hills.

