Glenbard Parent Series tackles colleges, media

Upcoming programs in the Glenbard Parent Series include:

Tuesday (Dec. 3): 7 p.m. at Glenbard East High School, 1014 S. Main St., Lombard. Dr. Michele Borba will present “Unselfie: The Empathy Advantage to Succeed in Our ‘All About Me’ World.” Borba will share proven and teachable habits to nurture children’s empathy. Borba is a globally recognized educational psychologist and parenting, bullying and character expert whose aim is to strengthen children’s empathy and resilience. She has delivered keynotes and workshops to more than 1 million participants and authored 24 books translated into 14 languages. Borba is an NBC contributor and has appeared 135 times on the “Today Show” as well as on “Dateline,” “Anderson Cooper 360,” “Dr. Phil,” “Dr. Oz,” “The View,” “NBC Nightly News,” “The Early Show” and CNN.

Wednesday (Dec. 4): 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at Marquardt Middle School, 1912 Glen Ellyn Road, Glendale Heights. Raquel Wilson and a panel will present "Find Your Future at College Night." The event will be presented in English and Spanish.

11: noon at the Marquardt Administration Center, 1912 Glen Ellyn Road, Glendale Heights. Dr. David Jernigan will present "The Media, the Marketing and Teen Drug Use." Jernigan's work has focused on public health practice with a particular interest in alcohol policy. He has written about and worked extensively in media advocacy and the strategic use of the mass media to influence public health policy. He has also served as an adviser to the World Health Organization and the World Bank on the role of alcohol in health and development

GPS has Take Five videos with program presenters.