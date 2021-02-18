Help residents at Willowbrook Wildlife Center through animal adoptions

Volunteers and donors can assist the work of Willowbrook Wildlife Center in DuPage County by adopting one of its permanently injured resident animals for one year.

The Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is sponsoring the Adopt an Animal program on behalf of Willowbrook in Glen Ellyn, which provides medical treatment and rehabilitation to more than 9,000 native and migrant animals each year.

“Adopting an animal will help Willowbrook continue to provide these animals with a good quality of life,” said Tony Martinez, director of community relations at the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County. “Help us keep providing an enriching environment for Willowbrook’s permanent residents.”

These tax-deductible contributions will help provide food, medical care and enrichment for the center’s patients and full-time residents. In return you’ll receive a range of benefits from a cute plush toy to the rare opportunity to work with one of the animals with a wildlife trainer.

Operated under the umbrella of the DuPage Forest Preserve District, Willowbrook doesn’t receive state or federal money. It does all it does with support from Forest Preserve District dollars and donations from people who care about wildlife.

The following resident animals are up for adoption:

Bobcat “Kitty” came to Willowbrook in December 2007 after being hit by a car in southern Illinois. He suffered head trauma and some partial retinal detachment and was deemed unable to be released as a result. Like a housecat, he scratches on posts, bark, carpet and logs.

Great horned owl “Andre” has been at Willowbrook since June 2005. He was hit by a car, causing head trauma and blindness in one eye. On hot days, Andre enjoys a bath — a fine mist from overhead for a few minutes inspires lots of rousing and tail shaking.

Raccoon “Buddy” was brought to Willowbrook in October 2013 after he was found injured and unable to put weight on his left front leg. While no fracture were found, he exhibited signs of severe pain. Nerve damage was suspected, so the leg was amputated. Despite this, Buddy has good mobility. He is food motivated and will eat just about anything.

Turkey vulture “Turkey” came to Willowbrook in January 2017 after a fractured humerus left her unable to fly well.

Woodchuck “Woodford Charles III” came to Willowbrook in April 2014 after being hand-raised by someone from a very young age. He imprinted with humans and could not be released back into the wild.

Red-tailed hawk “Henna” was admitted in November 2011 because of an injury to her left patagium. She cannot fully extend her left wing and has limited flight ability.

For more information or to adopt one of these animals, visit dupageforest.org/adopt-an-animal. A gift to the Friends of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County is tax-deductible under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Questions? Call 630-871-6400 or email fundraising@dupageforest.org.